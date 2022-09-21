AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Slightly cooler air coming for Thursday. A ridge of high pressure remains over the area on Wednesday keeping highs well above average into the 90s. A cold front weak drift into the northern part of the region late in the day bringing some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The front continues south Wednesday night with a big temperature range from north to south and highs closer to average. The cool-down is brief, we’ll be back in the 90s on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.