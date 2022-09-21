Randall High takes down West Plains in emotional first meeting on the volleyball court

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Apparently, it’s rivalry week here in West Texas. On Tuesday, it was the very first meeting between the West Plains Wolves and Randall High Raiders on the volleyball court. A rivalry months in the making that is sure to have a lasting impact for decades to come.

The gym was filled to the brim with fans of both teams for the game. There was a special moment pregame as Randall High head coach Haleigh Burns greets some of her former players. Coach Burns talked to NewsChannel10 about why that moment was so special.

“I knew that was going to happen and we were going to get those feelings out before the game and get to say our I love yous and I’m proud of you.” Burns said. “It meant a lot to me...”

Randall dominated in the game, winning in three straight sets. Tori Lowry put the final stamp on the victory with the final kill of the third set. Randall’s players showed a lot of emotion after the win. Coach Burns put into perspective just how important it was for everyone.

“I think the community did a really good job of showing up and supporting.” Burns said on the atmosphere in the gym. “These are fun games. It’s fun for the kids, it’s fun for everybody involved, and so I’m thankful for everybody and out students and staff and teachers and family and friends for showing up tonight.”

