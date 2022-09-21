Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Randall High takes down West Plains in emotional first meeting on the volleyball court

VIDEO: Randall High takes down West Plains in emotional first meeting on the volleyball court
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Apparently, it’s rivalry week here in West Texas. On Tuesday, it was the very first meeting between the West Plains Wolves and Randall High Raiders on the volleyball court. A rivalry months in the making that is sure to have a lasting impact for decades to come.

The gym was filled to the brim with fans of both teams for the game. There was a special moment pregame as Randall High head coach Haleigh Burns greets some of her former players. Coach Burns talked to NewsChannel10 about why that moment was so special.

“I knew that was going to happen and we were going to get those feelings out before the game and get to say our I love yous and I’m proud of you.” Burns said. “It meant a lot to me...”

Randall dominated in the game, winning in three straight sets. Tori Lowry put the final stamp on the victory with the final kill of the third set. Randall’s players showed a lot of emotion after the win. Coach Burns put into perspective just how important it was for everyone.

“I think the community did a really good job of showing up and supporting.” Burns said on the atmosphere in the gym. “These are fun games. It’s fun for the kids, it’s fun for everybody involved, and so I’m thankful for everybody and out students and staff and teachers and family and friends for showing up tonight.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

West Plains Jodri Hernandez celebrates after touchdown catch in win over Palo Duro.
West Plains Wolves’ react to first football win in program history
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia, Amarillo High seniors
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High HC, Chad Dunham
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High HC, Chad Dunham
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Kemauri Pinkard, Tasocsa senior