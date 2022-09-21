Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis

A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting.
A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting.

The jury will be sentencing Vigil to 19 years in prison later this month.

Vigil is set to be tried starting Monday on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of 36-year-old Jahmall Burge.

Vigil is charged with shooting Burge multiple times, using Burge’s handgun, in a home near Lea Ave. Clovis, where Burge was employed as a caregiver.

Vigil has been held without bond in the Curry County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on Nov. 8, 2019.

Since he was incarcerated, Vigil has been convicted of battery against a peace officer for an incident involving a detention officer in 2020.

The release says on January 10, Vigil was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon or explosive by a prisoner after a body scan revealed he concealed a sharpened metal object with a towel wrapped around the non-pointed end in his jail uniform.

According to court documents, those charges are still pending.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting after a hospital called dispatch about a man...
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting near Missouri Street
The Texas Department of State Health Services has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street...
Texas Department of State Health Services partners with Walmart, offering public free COVID-19 vaccines
Texas Department of State Health Services partners with Walmart, offering public free COVID-19...
VIDEO: Texas Department of State Health Services partners with Walmart, offering public free COVID-19 vaccines
A news release said the fare rates will return to its previous rates before the COVID-19...
Amarillo City Transit to resume bus fares in October