A Little Bit Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak cold front brings a slight cool-down. The front kicks off a few showers in a couple of spots and slips across the Panhandle on Wednesday night. The winds will swing around to the northeast through Thursday morning before shifting back to the south and southeast later in the day. High warm back up quickly on Friday and Saturday before another batch of cool air arrives on Sunday.

