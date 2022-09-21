FMC and BSA to open a new Behavioral Health Clinic in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In effort to meet the Amarillo’s growing need for mental health services, Family Medicine Network (FMC) and BSA are teaming up to open a new clinic in the area.

It is estimated nearly one in five U.S adults live with mental illness, according to NAMI, and additionally they found one in six children have a treatable mental health disorder.

“So I am hoping that this clinic offers the citizens of this area the quality care, and the timely care that they need to treat their mental health” said Lead Provider Shaina Neely APRN,MSN,FNP-BC,PMHNP-BC.

The clinic will offer treatment for a range of conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD.

