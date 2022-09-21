Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food.

One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.

“It’s kind of like a family reunion for us, it brings us all together and keeps the tradition alive,” says Keton Wyatt, co-manager, Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream.

The local family business uses a secret recipe to make it’s ice cream with a warm crust but a frozen inside and the dish leaves fair goers guessing.

“What’s in it, what the ingredients are,” says Derrick Hughes, co-manager, Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream. “We’ve tried to keep it as a family recipe and keep it to ourselves.”

Wyatt says he grew up at the fair and has enjoyed seeing it evolve but keep its homegrown values.

Boydstons Fair Food has been a food vendor at the Tri-State Fair for 25 years.

“It seems like no matter what I still get the same crowd every year,” says David Boydston, owner of Boydstons Fair Food. “I enjoy that too, seeing friendly faces come back every year.”

The local vendor specializes in deep fried cheese on a stick and other fairs have asked the vendor to come but it stays in Amarillo.

The owner has worked at the fair since high school and in 2006 he bought the business he now runs.

“I love the atmosphere, when I first came out here in high school I was like instantly like this is what I want to do this is where I want to be,” says Boydston. “I just love the circus type fair atmosphere, I made it a part of my life.”

Boydston says family and friends work his booth and the money he makes helps him put his children through college.

The fair has received a lot of feedback saying people look forward to the fair specifically for the fair food.

Along with normal operating hours, the fairgrounds are open and free to get in during lunch for people to get their full of fair food.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

The deadline to register for Amarillo Fire Department’s fire academy civil service exam is next...
Deadline nearing to register for civil service exam for AFD’s fire academy
bsa
FMC and BSA to open a new Behavioral Health Clinic in Amarillo
Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of a deadly...
Clovis police looking for man involved in deadly shooting near Missouri Street
Gee Family Farm
Pumpkin farms struggle with inflation and drought this season