Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Deadline nearing to register for civil service exam for AFD’s fire academy

The deadline to register for Amarillo Fire Department’s fire academy civil service exam is next...
The deadline to register for Amarillo Fire Department’s fire academy civil service exam is next week.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for Amarillo Fire Department’s fire academy civil service exam is next week.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to test and younger than 35 years old to be hired.

A high school diploma and a valid Class C Texas driver’s license are required.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sep. 28.

The written exam will be a 100 percent general aptitude test, including math, reading, and mechanical questions.

The exam date is on Oct. 1 at 9:00 a.m., located in the south exhibit hall at the Amarillo Civic Center, 400 S. Buchanan St.

For more information and to apply, go here or call AFD at (806) 378-3548.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

.
United to open new Market Street in late 2023
Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of a deadly...
Clovis police looking for 2 persons of interest after deadly shooting near Missouri Street
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
2ND Cup
2ND CUP: Puppy Pals; Tri-State Fair