Deadline nearing to register for civil service exam for AFD’s fire academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for Amarillo Fire Department’s fire academy civil service exam is next week.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to test and younger than 35 years old to be hired.

A high school diploma and a valid Class C Texas driver’s license are required.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sep. 28.

The written exam will be a 100 percent general aptitude test, including math, reading, and mechanical questions.

The exam date is on Oct. 1 at 9:00 a.m., located in the south exhibit hall at the Amarillo Civic Center, 400 S. Buchanan St.

For more information and to apply, go here or call AFD at (806) 378-3548.

