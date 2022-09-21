Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis police looking for man involved in deadly shooting near Missouri Street

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who is involved in the deadly shooting near Missouri Street.

According to officials, Clovis police have an arrest warrant for an open count murder for 33-year-old Victor Corral.

On Wednesday, September 21, at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.

The dispatch was told that a man had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds who was later identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

Suniga later died from his injuries.

The scene of the crime has been found in a home near Missouri Street.

If you have any information about the location of Victor Corral, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

bsa
FMC and BSA to open a new Behavioral Health Clinic in Amarillo
Gee Family Farm
Pumpkin farms struggle with inflation and drought this season
.
United to open new Market Street in late 2023
Officials confirmed a Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was released from the hospital last...
Officials: Deputy released from hospital after suffering gunshot wound in Tri-State Fair shooting