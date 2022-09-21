Clovis police looking for man involved in deadly shooting near Missouri Street

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who is involved in the deadly shooting near Missouri Street.

According to officials, Clovis police have an arrest warrant for an open count murder for 33-year-old Victor Corral.

On Wednesday, September 21, at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.

The dispatch was told that a man had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds who was later identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

Suniga later died from his injuries.

The scene of the crime has been found in a home near Missouri Street.

If you have any information about the location of Victor Corral, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

