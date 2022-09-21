Clovis police looking for 2 persons of interest after deadly shooting near Missouri Street
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of the shooting resulting a person dead near Missouri Street.
According to officials, 37-year-old Aaron Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Corral are asked to report to the Clovis Police Department.
According to officials, on Wednesday, September 21,at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.
The dispatch was told that a man had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds who was later identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga.
Suniga later died from his injuries.
The scene of the crime has been found in a home near Missouri Street.
The homicide is still under investigation.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.