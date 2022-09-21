Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis police looking for 2 persons of interest after deadly shooting near Missouri Street

Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of a deadly...
Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of a deadly shooting.(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of the shooting resulting a person dead near Missouri Street.

According to officials, 37-year-old Aaron Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Corral are asked to report to the Clovis Police Department.

According to officials, on Wednesday, September 21,at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.

The dispatch was told that a man had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds who was later identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

Suniga later died from his injuries.

The scene of the crime has been found in a home near Missouri Street.

The homicide is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPT TO LOCATE The Clovis Police Department, assisted by the Major Crimes Unit, is...

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

.
United to open new Market Street in late 2023
2ND Cup
2ND CUP: Puppy Pals; Tri-State Fair
Amarillo College
Amarillo College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with trio of events
A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting.
Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis