Authorities: Police searching for man wanted for drug possession charge
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Moore County are searching for a man wanted for a drug possession charge.
Moore County Crime Stoppers said Yhael Gregorio Murillo has a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities also said Murillo is running and hiding from officers.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts, call (806) 935-8477.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.