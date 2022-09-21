Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Authorities: Police searching for man wanted for drug possession charge

Yhael Gregorio Murillo
Yhael Gregorio Murillo(Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc.)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Moore County are searching for a man wanted for a drug possession charge.

Moore County Crime Stoppers said Yhael Gregorio Murillo has a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities also said Murillo is running and hiding from officers.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, call (806) 935-8477.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
New paper-based voting equipment for Randall, Potter counties
A news release said the fare rates will return to its previous rates before the COVID-19...
Amarillo City Transit to resume bus fares in October
DPS Crime Lab
Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases