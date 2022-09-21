Authorities: Police searching for man wanted for drug possession charge

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Moore County are searching for a man wanted for a drug possession charge.

Moore County Crime Stoppers said Yhael Gregorio Murillo has a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities also said Murillo is running and hiding from officers.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, call (806) 935-8477.

