Amarillo College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with trio of events

Amarillo College
Amarillo College(Source: Amarillo College)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hispanic Student Association at Amarillo College is hosting a trio of special events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

This year’s theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”

According to the release from Amarillo College, this year’s celebration is designated to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic-American champions who have inspired others to achieve success.

There are three events that the HSA is planning to host for this year’s celebration.

The first event will be “La Cultura Hispana es Familia,” a family fun night that will be held this Friday on the Oeschger Family Mall, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event is free to the public and will include folklórico dancers and mariachi music, Hispanic heritage crafts, a photo booth, face painting, games and an elote (corn) bar.

The next celebration will be on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a “Food Truck Frenzy.”

A variety of food trucks will be at the Washington Street Campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The last event is for Amarillo College students and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, starting at 11:45 a.m.

Students will have the opportunity to play “loteria” - Mexican Bingo, and win prizes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

