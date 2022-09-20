WT hosting ‘Forgotten Frontera’ this Thursday and Saturday
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The center for the study of the American West at West Texas A&M University will be hosting “Forgotten Frontera” Thursday.
It will be at three in the JBK with a second event scheduled at Caprock High School Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
This year’s lecturer is Joel Zapata a native of Sunray and he will speak about the forgotten histories of the Llano.
The event is free and is open to the public.
