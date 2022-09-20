West Texas A&M safety Preston Steszewski’s impressive interception streak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - So far this season, the West Texas A&M buffaloes have five interceptions as a team. Safety Preston Steszewski is responsible for three of them.

The sophomore defensive back has posted an interception in every single game so far this year. That has him sitting atop the conference as the only player with at least three interceptions in the LSC. It’s also good for second most in all of Division II college football.

Last year, the Buffaloes only had one player on their team finish the entire season with at least three interceptions. Now Steszewski’s reached that mark and we’re barely underway here in the 2022 campaign. Head coach Hunter Hughes talked about Steszewski’s success, but also didn’t shy away from pushing his safety to be even better.

“He’s been a very bright spot.” Hughes said on Monday. “He had some issues last year that kept him off the field a little bit Nothing illegal, nothing bad. Just some medical stuff that kept him off. Even on the play that Preston was wrong, on the long pass on that third down, he was trying to get somebody else... and he got out of the position on the snap, but still almost made it. I mean, I think that shows you what he’s capable of. If he’s where he’s supposed to be, I think that’s a different outcome there, but if ifs and buts were candy and nuts it’d be Christmas everyday so that’s the way you gotta look at it.”

Those medical issues coach mentioned caused Steszewski to miss all but 3 games last season. That’s after playing the entire COVID-shortend 2020 season with the team. In those nine previous games, he had zero interceptions. Quite the difference so far this season.

