Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair has confirmed they will be increasing security for the rest of the Fair after a shooting.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, a man opened fire on two deputies working off duty around 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says a fight happened between two people, and one young man ran away causing a chase to begin with some officers.

The man then open fire at the officers, and one deputy shot the suspect. The suspect is in the hospital in critical condition.

A deputy, a bystander and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Thomas confirmed the deputy and fireman are doing well today.

A witness who said they were nearby when the shooting happened described it as “pure chaos.” They also said multiple vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. DPS officials say the Texas Rangers will not release any new information today.

Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Fair, says they will be “beefing up” security for the rest of the Tri-State Fair and will also be adding wanding procedures by the entrance.

The fair will be closed until 4:00 p.m. today. All normal operating hours will resume at that time.

