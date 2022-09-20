Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting

By Kaitlin Johnson and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair has confirmed they will be increasing security for the rest of the Fair after a shooting.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, a man opened fire on two deputies working off duty around 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says a fight happened between two people, and one young man ran away causing a chase to begin with some officers.

The man then open fire at the officers, and one deputy shot the suspect. The suspect is in the hospital in critical condition.

A deputy, a bystander and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Thomas confirmed the deputy and fireman are doing well today.

A witness who said they were nearby when the shooting happened described it as “pure chaos.” They also said multiple vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. DPS officials say the Texas Rangers will not release any new information today.

Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Fair, says they will be “beefing up” security for the rest of the Tri-State Fair and will also be adding wanding procedures by the entrance.

The fair will be closed until 4:00 p.m. today. All normal operating hours will resume at that time.

An update on the incident on our grounds on Monday, Sept. 19:

Posted by Amarillo Tri-State Fair on Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

Amarillo’s Civic Center to get a $6 million roof upgrade
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid
Vicente Benavidez
Borger police: Man arrested after leading police on chase, striking cop car in stolen vehicle
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair