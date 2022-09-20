Texas Department of State Health Services partners with Walmart, offering public free COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street to give out free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

DSHS has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street for a COVID-19 education pop-up event on Sept. 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted.

This event invites those attending to engage in family fun activities such as educational skits, a photo selfie wall, and various arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

According to the release, healthcare providers will be there to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

There will also be a a video wall playing DSHS’s statewide PSAs as well as sound bites from local leaders, including pediatricians discussing the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Attendees of the event may be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance, or ID needed.

