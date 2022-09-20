Who's Hiring?
Texas Department of State Health Services partners with Walmart, offering public free COVID-19 vaccines

The Texas Department of State Health Services has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street...
The Texas Department of State Health Services has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street to give out free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street to give out free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

DSHS has partnered with the Walmart on Coulter Street for a COVID-19 education pop-up event on Sept. 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted.

This event invites those attending to engage in family fun activities such as educational skits, a photo selfie wall, and various arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

According to the release, healthcare providers will be there to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

There will also be a a video wall playing DSHS’s statewide PSAs as well as sound bites from local leaders, including pediatricians discussing the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Attendees of the event may be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance, or ID needed.

