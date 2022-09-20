New paper-based voting equipment for Randall, Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New voting equipment will be used for the November General Election in Randall and Potter counties.

The system is designed to improve voter confidence.

The new piece of equipment uses a scanner that will seal votes.

Voters will be able to see their choice on paper that will be inserted into the scanner to ensure their vote is verified and accounted for.

This system will have a combination of electronic technology and the accountability of paper.

Voters are invited to get a first look at the new paper based voting equipment and will be able to test out the new system on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the Santa Fe Ticket Office, Randall County Annex.

