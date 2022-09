AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight.

Police say a Potter County deputy was shot.

The suspect is in police custody.

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair (KFDA)

