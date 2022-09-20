Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

High school football livestreams for Sept. 22 and 23

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN.

Thursday, Sept. 22

You can watch the Estacado at West Plains game here at 7 p.m. and live on NewsChannel 10Too.

Friday, Sept. 23

You can listen to the Canyon at M. Greenwood game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Palo Duro at Randall game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Tascosa at Amarillo High game here at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Caprock at Coronado game here at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

You can watch the replay of the Palo Duro at Randall game on 10Too at 1 p.m.

You can watch the replay of the Tascosa at Amarillo High game on 10Too at 4 p.m.

You can download the TPSN app in the iOS Apple App Store.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Off-duty deputy, firefighter wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
1 woman dead after rollover near Childress

Latest News

Ed Montana; Performing at Tri-State Fair
VIDEO: Ed Montana; Performing at Tri-State Fair
Brady Ragland; Tri-State Fairgrounds and Exposition CEO
VIDEO: Brady Ragland; Tri-State Fairgrounds and Exposition CEO
VIDEO: Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday
VIDEO: Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday
VIDEO: Public invited to share thoughts, concerns during Clovis community meeting
VIDEO: Public invited to share thoughts, concerns during Clovis community meeting
news
VIDEO: Public invited to ‘Mi Gente’ panel tomorrow for Hispanic Heritage Month