High school football livestreams for Sept. 22 and 23
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN.
Thursday, Sept. 22
You can watch the Estacado at West Plains game here at 7 p.m. and live on NewsChannel 10Too.
Friday, Sept. 23
You can listen to the Canyon at M. Greenwood game here at 7 p.m.
You can watch the Palo Duro at Randall game here at 7 p.m.
You can watch the Tascosa at Amarillo High game here at 7 p.m.
You can listen to the Caprock at Coronado game here at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
You can watch the replay of the Palo Duro at Randall game on 10Too at 1 p.m.
You can watch the replay of the Tascosa at Amarillo High game on 10Too at 4 p.m.
You can download the TPSN app in the iOS Apple App Store.
