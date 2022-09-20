Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Driver dies after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker

A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELCO, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials, the tanker was stopped at a light when the driver of an SUV slammed into it at a high speed.

The driver, not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was not hurt in the crash. There were no reported gas leaks, but there was some damage to the back of the tanker.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
1 woman dead after rollover near Childress

Latest News

Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Woman 'relieved' about verdict against Sterigenics
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: Russia ups pressure on West as Ukraine gains ground
The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital