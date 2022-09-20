Who's Hiring?
Borger officer shot twice, suspect in custody

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger Police Department said an officer was shot twice and a suspect is in custody Monday evening.

About 5:25 p.m., officers were called on a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of Yows Street and Haggard Street.

Shortly after police arrived on scene, one of the responding BPD officers was struck twice by a suspect, police said.

One of the shots was non-critical and the second shot struck the officer in the ballistic vest.

The suspect was taken into custody and the injured officer was rushed to the hospital.

The officer is now being flown to an Amarillo hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

BPD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

