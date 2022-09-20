Who's Hiring?
An eventual break in pattern

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT
For your Tuesday today, things will be mostly business as usual, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 90s area-wide with breezy winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. Looking ahead to Wednesday, things could start to change as a cold front should begin to push into our northernmost counties, which will one, drop temperatures some, and possibly bring some spotty showers and storms along with it. This could linger into the overnight hours, and as we head into Thursday, which is the first full day of fall we’ll see cooler temperatures.

Looking ahead to the end of the weekend, a stronger cold front could push through which could drop parts of the area into the 70s.

