Amarillo City Transit to resume bus fares in October

A news release said the fare rates will return to its previous rates before the COVID-19...
A news release said the fare rates will return to its previous rates before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit will resume bus fares on Oct. 1.

A news release said the fare rates will return to its previous rates before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city.

During the pandemic in March of 2020, ACT fairs were suspended and covered by funding from the CARES Act.

“We understand the economic hardship COVID-19 caused and that our customers have appreciated the opportunity to utilize ACT services for free,” said ACT Director Chris Quigley. “ACT is now returning to normal operating procedures. Fares were suspended due to the economic hardship of the COVID pandemic. The goal was to ensure that passengers had access to jobs and healthcare regardless of their financial situation and to minimize in-person contact.”

Single ride fares are $1 and day passes are $2. Disabled individuals, seniors and students can get reduced fair options.

Amarillo College students will continue to receive free bus services until Aug. 15, 2023.

For more details, go here.

