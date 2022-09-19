Who's Hiring?
Warm Start To The Week

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm start to the week under a ridge of high pressure. Highs this time of year are in the mid-80s but will top out in the low to mid-90s until mid-week. As the ridge breaks down with a west coast storm traveling through the plains a weak cold front will try to make it into the the Panhandle on Thursday and back the temperatures down into the mid-80s for one day until warming back up again for the weekend.

