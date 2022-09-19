On The Warm Side

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures for a couple days before a brief and small cool-down. Cooler air will sink south across the Panhandle mid-week. The heart of the cooler air will go into the eastern part of the country and the cold front leading it drops highs here closer to average for this time of year. No rain in the forecast outside a few showers or thundershowers in our western counties.

