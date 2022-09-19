Warm, For Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
For your Monday today, expect more of the same, breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and toasty temperatures. Highs should be around the 90s area-wide, with some high level clouds pushing in early, but remaining mostly clear. Looking ahead through this week, a cold front should push in late Wednesday into Thursday, which will drop temperatures, before a warm up Friday and Saturday. But for Sunday, a stronger cold front pushes through, which could cool us even more, and bring rain chances for the weekend.
