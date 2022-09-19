Who's Hiring?
TxDOT crews working on I-40 and I-27, resulting road closures Monday to Thursday

TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound and I-27 southbound, resulting in in road...
TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound and I-27 southbound, resulting in in road closures on Monday through Thursday.(MGN)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound and I-27 southbound, resulting in in road closures Monday through Thursday.

TxDOT says, on Monday, Sept. 19, the right and center lanes of I-27 southbound will be closed at Western Street during the day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand St. to Whitaker Road till Thursday, Sept. 22 for patching repairs to the center lane.

Lane closures will start at 9 a.m. and will reopen by noon the same day.

Monday, Sept. 19, the right lane of Coulter Street southbound underneath the I-40 bridge will be closed

Tuesday, Sept. 20, the left lane of Coulter Street southbound underneath the I-40 bridge will be closed

Wednesday, Sept. 21, the right lane of Coulter Street northbound underneath the I-40 bridge will be closed.

