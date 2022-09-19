Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Things to know about the Tri-State Fair

Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Tri-State Fair continues through the week, officials said there a few things you may not know about the fair.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we offer something for everyone and entice a lot of folks whether it be from the Panhandle or surrounding states even to come to Amarillo and enjoy themselves for these nine days,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Tri-State Exposition.

The Tri-State Fair is a 501c3 non-profit that funnels money back to the community.

It partners with local non-profits including the High Plains Food Bank, Panhandle Breast Health Center and the Evelyn Rivers Foundation.

A big accomplishment the Tri-State Fair is proud of is it gives close to $40,000 worth of scholarships to local students each year.

“In the form of three $8,000 scholarships to local 4-H and FFA students,” says Ragland. “Then 30 $500 scholarships to the winners of our calf scramble competition.”

Next year is the 100th year anniversary of the organization although it will not the the 100th fair.

“We did have a few years with the world wars and COVID etcetera, but for 100 years our organization has been around to put on this fair within the Panhandle,” says Ragland.

Ragland says it is the largest family oriented event in the Panhandle and over 130,000 fair goers show up for the nine day fair.

“To get that many people from across the community and then people from outside the community they come and show their livestock, they come and participate in the rodeo, they may be a vendor from out of town that comes and joins us for those nine days,” says Ragland.

Ragland says the fairgrounds are all about the community by providing events, but the Tri-State Fair also serves the community in several different ways.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman dead after rollover near Childress
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street...
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons

Latest News

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace...
League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives
HOODOO MURAL FEST
Golden tickets hidden downtown for the HOODOO Mural Festival
A man who has ties to Stratford was sentenced to life in prison for multiple counts of sexual...
Man with ties to Stratford sentenced to life in prison, plus 300 years for child pornography
Amarillo’s Civic Center to get a $6 million roof upgrade
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid