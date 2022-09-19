Things to know about the Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Tri-State Fair continues through the week, officials said there a few things you may not know about the fair.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we offer something for everyone and entice a lot of folks whether it be from the Panhandle or surrounding states even to come to Amarillo and enjoy themselves for these nine days,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Tri-State Exposition.

The Tri-State Fair is a 501c3 non-profit that funnels money back to the community.

It partners with local non-profits including the High Plains Food Bank, Panhandle Breast Health Center and the Evelyn Rivers Foundation.

A big accomplishment the Tri-State Fair is proud of is it gives close to $40,000 worth of scholarships to local students each year.

“In the form of three $8,000 scholarships to local 4-H and FFA students,” says Ragland. “Then 30 $500 scholarships to the winners of our calf scramble competition.”

Next year is the 100th year anniversary of the organization although it will not the the 100th fair.

“We did have a few years with the world wars and COVID etcetera, but for 100 years our organization has been around to put on this fair within the Panhandle,” says Ragland.

Ragland says it is the largest family oriented event in the Panhandle and over 130,000 fair goers show up for the nine day fair.

“To get that many people from across the community and then people from outside the community they come and show their livestock, they come and participate in the rodeo, they may be a vendor from out of town that comes and joins us for those nine days,” says Ragland.

Ragland says the fairgrounds are all about the community by providing events, but the Tri-State Fair also serves the community in several different ways.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.