Public invited to share thoughts, concerns during Clovis community meeting

Clovis city leaders are hosting a community meeting tomorrow evening. (SOURCE: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis city leaders are hosting a community meeting tomorrow evening.

A press release said the community meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. John Baptist Church, located at 1214 Gila Street.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and share their thoughts, concerns and suggestions with city leaders.

“In Clovis, our greatest strength is our people,” said Clovis Mayor Mike Morris. “When we ban together, we can accomplish anything. Leveraging that strength, let’s come together in conversation to discuss concerns and ideas for solutions to challenges we are facing.”

For more details, call the city manager’s officer at (575) 763-9653.

