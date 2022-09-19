Public invited to ‘Mi Gente’ panel tomorrow for Hispanic Heritage Month

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a “Mi Gente” panel tomorrow in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a reception with the panel following afterwards at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Legends Room inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Panelists will discuss the importance of financial literacy, health and wellness, and cultural identity.

The panelists are WT’s Dr. Priscella Correa, Baptist Community Services Professor of Nursing; Dr. George Pacheco Jr., assistant professor of communication studies; and Dr. Oscar Solis, Edwards Professor of Financial Planning.

Attendees can also submit questions to the panelists.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.