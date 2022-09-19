Man with ties to Stratford sentenced to life in prison, plus 300 years for child pornography

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A man who has ties to Stratford was sentenced to life in prison for multiple counts of sexual exploitation’s with a minor.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 35-year-old Johnny George Gonzalez was also sentenced to an additional 300 years in prison following his life sentence.

Court documents say law enforcement in El Paso found Gonzales in a Dark Web forum where videos and images of child sexual abuse material were exchanged.

Gonzales shared links to digital storage folders containing thousands of images of child pornography and child erotica.

After an FBI raid in his home, officials found over 65 electronic devices, including laptop computers, desktop computers, computer hard drives, cell phones, thumb drives and tablets.

The release says an estimate of one million images and videos containing child pornography and child erotica have been found on Gonzalez’s devices.

Investigators discovered that Gonzalez made superstitious recordings of young boys and girls in retail stores across El Paso, focusing on their breast, genitals and buttocks. Investigators also found at least 13 different series of child sexual abuse material.

The release says, on May 25, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of production of child pornography.

Gonzalez also admitted to sexually abusing several children including at least one incident in Stratford.

He was arrested on September 9, 2021 and has remained in custody since that time.

“The heinous nature of his conduct will digitally live forever and continue to victimize these children. While this sentence will not repair their pain and damage, it will ensure that he will never again have the opportunity to prey upon children,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

