Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace...
The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations.(WAFF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations.

Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:

  • Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Summit location, 7304 SW 34th Ave Sp2, Amarillo, TX 79121, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Canyon location, 420 15th St, Canyon, TX 79015, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

League members will be there during those time to register voters and answer any questions you may have.

Voter registration cards may be picked up all day at all locations.

The last day to register to vote will be Tuesday October 11.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman dead after rollover near Childress
Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street...
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
New clear bag policy in effect for the Tri-State Fair
New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

Latest News

TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound and I-27 southbound, resulting in in road...
TxDOT crews working on I-40 and I-27, resulting road closures Monday to Thursday
The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to help raise funds...
Alzheimer’s Association hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event this Saturday
Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1.
Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1935 Ford Slantback