League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations.

Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:

Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Summit location, 7304 SW 34th Ave Sp2, Amarillo, TX 79121, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Canyon location, 420 15th St, Canyon, TX 79015, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

League members will be there during those time to register voters and answer any questions you may have.

Voter registration cards may be picked up all day at all locations.

The last day to register to vote will be Tuesday October 11.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.