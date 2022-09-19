Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Golden tickets hidden downtown for the HOODOO Mural Festival

HOODOO MURAL FEST
HOODOO MURAL FEST(Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new look is coming to downtown.

Visit Amarillo and HOODOO Art Foundation are teaming up for The HOODOO Mural Festival with a ticket hunt.

“Be sure to turn on your social media notifications so that you know when the next ticket is hidden,” said Jackie Phommahaxay, marketing manager, Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Golden tickets will be your ticket to a Kick Off Party. These tickets have been placed around downtown and clues can be found on the Visit Amarillo Facebook page here.

To receive prizes you must attend the kick off party.

HOODOO FLYER
HOODOO FLYER(Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau)

“On Oct. 1, we are having the HOODOO Mural Festival, where we’ve brought these great murals to our town and we get to celebrate them.” said Andrew Hall, founder and president of HOODOO Art Foundation.

Artist are coming from around the country to paint and beautify downtown. For tickets and more information on the HOODOO Mural Festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman dead after rollover near Childress
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street...
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons

Latest News

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace...
League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
A man who has ties to Stratford was sentenced to life in prison for multiple counts of sexual...
Man with ties to Stratford sentenced to life in prison, plus 300 years for child pornography
Amarillo’s Civic Center to get a $6 million roof upgrade
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid