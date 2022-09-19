Golden tickets hidden downtown for the HOODOO Mural Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new look is coming to downtown.

Visit Amarillo and HOODOO Art Foundation are teaming up for The HOODOO Mural Festival with a ticket hunt.

“Be sure to turn on your social media notifications so that you know when the next ticket is hidden,” said Jackie Phommahaxay, marketing manager, Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Golden tickets will be your ticket to a Kick Off Party. These tickets have been placed around downtown and clues can be found on the Visit Amarillo Facebook page here.

To receive prizes you must attend the kick off party.

HOODOO FLYER (Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau)

“On Oct. 1, we are having the HOODOO Mural Festival, where we’ve brought these great murals to our town and we get to celebrate them.” said Andrew Hall, founder and president of HOODOO Art Foundation.

Artist are coming from around the country to paint and beautify downtown. For tickets and more information on the HOODOO Mural Festival, click here.

