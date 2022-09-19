Who's Hiring?
Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday

Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to submit a resume for jobs interviews at the Pantex Plant is this Friday.

Pantex is currently working with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive.”

They will be filling jobs at the plant for security, skilled trades and information technology. Some of those roles are security police officer, production technician, electronic technician, firefighter, radiation technician, refrigeration mechanic, electrician, material handler, IT/cyber security and more.

Resumes must be submitted here no later than Sep. 23.

Recruiters will reach out to schedule interviews for qualified applicants.

