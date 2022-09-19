Crews work on new area of Western Street, impacting traffic patterns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction on Western Street will be moving starting this Wednesday, continuing the road improvement project.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, traffic will shift from the east side of Western Street north of 45th Avenue to the newly constructed lane of the west side of the street.

Drivers are advised to be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones.

City of Amarillo says you may need to find alternative routes throughout the project due to temporary lane closures.

Depending on weather conditions, it is anticipated this part of the project will completed by the end of Dec.

To visit the project website, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.