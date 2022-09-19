Who's Hiring?
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid

Amarillo’s Civic Center to get a $6 million roof upgrade
By Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid.

A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.

Since it lacks that element, City Secretary Stephanie Coggins said she is not allowed to present it to the city council to act on.

The petition objects to issuing $260 million in debt for the project.

Separately, a lawsuit challenging the plan is awaiting an early October trial.

