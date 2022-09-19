Borger police: Man arrested after leading police on chase, striking cop car in stolen vehicle

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing multiple charges after officials said he struck a police vehicle and led police on a high speed chase before crashing it in Borger on Sunday.

The city of Borger said Vicente Benavidez, 49, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and an outstanding parole warrant from Arkansas.

Sunday evening, a Borger Police Department officer tried to pull over a silver Toyota SUV, driven by Benavidez, that was reported stolen from Arkansas.

The Toyota pulled over and stopped before driving away from officers.

Police tried to stop Benavidez, but he led police east of Borger on Sate Highway 152, officials said.

Along with Borger police, the Hutchinson’s County Sheriff’s Office and troopers tried to stop the Toyota.

A Texas Highway Patrol officer used spikes on the road, but it didn’t work.

The driver continued onto Farm to Market roads, but eventually returned to State Highway 152 and Borger.

The sheriff of HCSO shot the passenger side tires out, but the Toyota continued to evade arrest.

The Toyota struck a sheriff deputy’s vehicle, struck a pole and rolled onto its side.

Officers extricated Benavidez from the stolen Toyota.

He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and booked into the Hutchinson County jail.

