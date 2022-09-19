Area Agency on Aging to hold two free educational seminars about Medicare

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle will hold two educational seminars titled Destination Medicare.

The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle will hold two seminars over Medicare for those who are approaching the age of 65 or older.

The first seminar will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and the second one will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The seminar is free and open to the public.

The event gives people an opportunity to answer questions they may have about Medicare, including where to apply, how much Medicare costs, what kind of plans there are, and more.

In person seating is encouraged for the event, but there is a virtual hybrid option available also.

To register for the event by phone, call 806-331-2227 or you can sign up online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.