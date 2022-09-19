Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1.

The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight and conclude with a spectacular fireworks show.

A pre-concert band, Jim Laughlin Quintet, will entertain the crowd just after gates open for the evening to shortly before the symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The tickets range from $14 to $25 depending on seat location.

