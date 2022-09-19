Who's Hiring?
Alzheimer’s Association hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event this Saturday

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to help raise funds...
(Kheron Alston)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. there will be an opening ceremony and at 10:20 a.m. the walk begins at Hodgetown.

For more information and to register, click here.

