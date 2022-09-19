Who's Hiring?
1 woman dead after rollover near Childress

(KFDA)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Childress, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after a rollover accident eight miles Northwest of Childress.

Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Ford Expedition, towing a U-Haul trailer, was traveling northwest on US-287. The trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The Expedition and towed trailer entered a side skid and traveled into the center median where the SUV and trailer rolled over. The vehicle came to rest upside down. The trailer, still attached to the Expedition, came to rest on its side.

The driver of the vehicle, Gladys Roath, 57, of Miami, Florida, was pronounced deceased on scene by Childress County Justice of the Peace, Randall Rister.

A passenger, Alan Roath, 58, of Miami, Florida was transported to Childress Regional Medical Center in Childress with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

