THE WRAP UP: Week 4

It is week four of the high school football season!
It is week four of the high school football season!(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week four of the high school football season!

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 4:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

