Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”
The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following with a fireworks show.
Tickets prices range from $14 to $25 depending on seating location.
Tickets can be purchased here.
