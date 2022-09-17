Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”

The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following with a fireworks show.

Tickets prices range from $14 to $25 depending on seating location.

Tickets can be purchased here.

