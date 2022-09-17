Summer Sticks Around

After a very warm and windy Saturday, it looks like the heat unfortunately, isn’t going anywhere. For your Sunday, after starting out in the mid-60s, we’ll heat up to the mid-90s area-wide, with winds out of the south/southwest at 10-20 mph. As a high pressure system sets up to our southeast, it looks like this will be the pattern we can expect daily until at least Wednesday or so, where a cold front could change up our pattern.

