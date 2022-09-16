WT honors life of Queen Elizabeth II by planting tree as part of the Queen’s ‘Green Canopy Initiative’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University is honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The University is planting a tree as part of the Queen’s ‘Green Canopy Initiative’ which marks her Platinum Jubilee.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was delayed due to the Queen’s passing.

“We here at WT decided to hold this tree planting ceremony today just a few days before the Queen’s funeral to celebrate her life and 70-year reign and service to her country and to the people of the United Kingdom,” said Todd W. Rasberry.

The University hopes in the future to exchange students with rural universities in the United Kingdom, this is to compare rural life within the two countries.

