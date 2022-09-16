Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WT honors life of Queen Elizabeth II by planting tree as part of the Queen’s ‘Green Canopy Initiative’

The West Texas A&M University is honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
The West Texas A&M University is honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II.(WTAMU)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University is honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The University is planting a tree as part of the Queen’s ‘Green Canopy Initiative’ which marks her Platinum Jubilee.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was delayed due to the Queen’s passing.

“We here at WT decided to hold this tree planting ceremony today just a few days before the Queen’s funeral to celebrate her life and 70-year reign and service to her country and to the people of the United Kingdom,” said Todd W. Rasberry.

The University hopes in the future to exchange students with rural universities in the United Kingdom, this is to compare rural life within the two countries.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Amarillo police is investigating after deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this...
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

Latest News

Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street...
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
The Clovis community is receiving $300,000 to create a trail alongside Main Street.
Clovis community awarded $300,000 grant to create trail
Four schools in the Panhandle were named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
4 schools in the Panhandle named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
San Jacinto Elementary - Amarillo ISD
San Jacinto Elementary School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday