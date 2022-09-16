West Plains Wolves football team secures first win in program history over Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves have their first win of the season. The 0-3 team came into Dick Bivins Stadium and took down the Palo Duro Dons 28-26 in a wildly entertaining back-and-forth battle.

King Tallant and Tre’sean Monroe stepped up in the Wolves passing game and helped the team move the ball in the first half. The Wolves scored 21 of their 28 in the first two quarters of the game. The difference ultimately came down to the kicking game, with the Wolves perfect on extra point tries and the Dons unable to convert as efficiently.

The Wolves and Dons now both have a 1-3 record. Next up, both teams will play at Happy State Bank Stadium. West Plains’ matchup comes next Thursday night against Estacado while the Dons play Friday against the Randall Raiders.

