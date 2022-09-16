Who's Hiring?
Wellington man sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault of a child

Pina has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault of a child.
Pina has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault of a child.(Source: 100th Judicial District's Attorney's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a Wellington man to 40 years in prison for the first degree felony offense of burglary of aggravated assault of a child.

According to the Judicial District Attorney, 20 year-old Damien Ray Pina committed the offense on November 15, 2021, and was later arrested by Collingsworth County Sheriff’s Office.

After Pina was indicted on February 18, he originally pleaded guilty to the offense on April 7 and was placed on community supervision with multiple additional conditions of community supervision related to sex offenders.

The release says the State filed a motion asking the Court to adjudicate Pina’s probation on June 8, due to six violations of probation.

According to a state motion, Pina failured to comply with sex offender registeration requirements which was investigated by DPS CID agents.

Pina was also ordered to pay the remaining $10,000 fine, $376 in court costs and $400 in attorney fees.

