AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the Panhandle means warm and quiet weather into next week. The average high this time of year is in the mid-80s. Through the weekend highs will be in the low to mid-90s. Dry conditions continue with a small chance of a few showers in just a couple of spots on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.