Still Summer

After a couple of days of spotty showers, we might get one last shot at rain before a much drier and warmer pattern sets in. For your Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. The system that fired off this week’s thunderstorms looks to set up for an isolated thunderstorm or two off to the east, but storms are expected to be short lived. After today, a high pressure system sets up to our southeast, which will steer any future rain chances up and around us, setting us up for sunny days with highs regularly in the 90s.

