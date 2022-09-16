Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Still Summer

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple of days of spotty showers, we might get one last shot at rain before a much drier and warmer pattern sets in. For your Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. The system that fired off this week’s thunderstorms looks to set up for an isolated thunderstorm or two off to the east, but storms are expected to be short lived. After today, a high pressure system sets up to our southeast, which will steer any future rain chances up and around us, setting us up for sunny days with highs regularly in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Into The Weekend
Warmer Into The Weekend
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hit And Miss+
Hit And Miss