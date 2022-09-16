Who's Hiring?
San Jacinto Elementary School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday

San Jacinto Elementary - Amarillo ISD
San Jacinto Elementary - Amarillo ISD(San Jacinto Elementary - Amarillo ISD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together tomorrow to celebrate San Jacinto Elementary School as it turns 100 years.

The celebration is 1:00 p.m. on Sep. 17 at the elementary school, located at 3400 W. 4th Ave.

At the event, retired teachers and principals, alumni and their families are invited to join the elementary’s staff to share stories of the school’s history together and to tour the school.

The celebration will have scrapbooks and memorabilia from the past 100 years to look at.

San Jacinto Elementary School is one of Amarillo Independent School District’s oldest schools.

