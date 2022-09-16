Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity.

Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise and store items going on sale.

But what about a free pig?

Brett Littlejohn of Ranchers Supply and Fischbacher Show Pigs will be providing a pig at no cost for a student interested in showing this year.

“It’s something my wife and I came up with. We’re kind of big into ag business and we decided we want to help a kid that couldn’t afford to show this year, so I called the guy who I get my show pigs from, Chris Fischbacher, and I told him what I planned on doing and he said he’d give me the pig because he’s a big part of it too,” Littlejohn said.

And it’s not just the pig. The idea is to provide everything needed for a student that wouldn’t otherwise be able to show an animal.

“Chris is doing the pig, I’m doing $250 worth of feed and I have a couple of other people who want to hand out some shavings too,” Littlejohn said.

Interested students need to simply write a message from their heart.

“We’re just doing a simple essay, just tell us a little about yourself, tell us what your plans are and how you’re going to take care of the pig and kind of what your goals are,” Littlejohn said. “Deadline for essays is the end of this month and we’re going to pick one on the next Friday the 7th.”

Essays can be delivered to Rancher Supply locations in Amarillo or Hereford or can be emailed to brett@rancherssupplyamarillo.com

According to Littlejohn, showing animals is much different than having and befriending a cute pet to play with – instead it is character building for kids and helps them develop a work ethic and experience that is life lasting.

“It teaches kids a lot of life lessons, how to take care of animals, similar responsibilities. I helps them out with that,” Littlejohn said.

The opportunity provided this year is rapidly gaining momentum and plans are to expand further during the years to come.

“I think its going to be big and it’s going to be something we grow next year. We’ve got other local pig breeders who said ‘well, we want to be part of it, too.’ So next year, it may be three, four or five pigs next year.”

Now, that’s some good news.

